Rwanda's economy to recover on expanded domestic production: IMF

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Rwanda's economy continues to perform well, with growth expected at 6.2 per cent in 2017 compared to 5.9 percent in 2016, the International Monetary Fund said Monday. An IMF staff team, led by Laure Redifer, was in Kigali from May 2 to 15 to conduct 2017 consultations.

Chicago, IL

