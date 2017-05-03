Rwandan Woman Says Poised to Oppose K...

Rwandan Woman Says Poised to Oppose Kagame in August Poll

An independent woman candidate announced on Wednesday she would challenge President Paul Kagame, joining two other candidates hoping to defeat him in August elections after 17 years in office. Diane Rwigara, a 35-year-old accountant, said she would work to eradicate poverty, injustice and promote freedom if elected.

Chicago, IL

