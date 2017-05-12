Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugand...

Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rights activist

A prominent Ugandan gay rights activist was arrested upon her arrival at the airport of the Rwandan capital Kigali on Friday on suspicion of "drunkenness and gross misconduct", police said. Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera is known for her struggle for gay, lesbian and transgender rights in Uganda, where homosexuality is illegal.

