RwandAir launches its first direct flight to Europe

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Rwanda's national airline RwandAir has launched first direct commercial flight to Gatwick International Airport, London's second busiest airport. The airline's flight took off from Kigali International Airport on Friday afternoon en route to Gatwick International Airport, adding it to its network of 22 destinations worldwide.

Chicago, IL

