Rwanda: Youth Impact Mission - Skilli...

Rwanda: Youth Impact Mission - Skilling Students Beyond Academics

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Last year, Jean Erick Niyitanga, a former student at GS Gahini in Kayonza District Eastern Province, emerged the best performer in physics, chemistry and biology, and second best overall among science students countrywide. "I believe this success was not only a result of my academic work, but rather my active involvement in extracurricular activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC