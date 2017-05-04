Rwanda: Works On Nzove Water Treatmen...

Rwanda: Works On Nzove Water Treatment Plant to Be Complete in July

10 hrs ago

Extension activities as well as establishment of the new Nzove Water Treatment Plant in Nyarugenge District will be complete by July, officials have said. Officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water and Sanitation Corporation said this after conducting an assessment tour of the works, last Friday.

Chicago, IL

