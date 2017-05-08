Rwanda: Veterans Venture Into Afforda...

Rwanda: Veterans Venture Into Affordable Housing

In partnership with the Development Bank of Rwanda and Rwanda Housing Authority, Abadahigwa Ku Ntego Ltd, the real estate project initiated by the veterans, has managed to construct 32 housing units so far. Initiated in 2014, the project invested Rwf800 milion and each house costs Rwf18.6 milllion, constructed in the first phase.

Chicago, IL

