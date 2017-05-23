Rwanda: UN Women Executive Director C...

Rwanda: UN Women Executive Director Commends Rwanda's Progress On Gender Equality

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: AllAfrica.com

L: Jared Cohon, President Emeritus and University Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering & Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University; Strive Masiyiwa, Executive Chairman, Econet; Irina Bokova, Director General, UNESCO; Rupert Pearce, CEO, Inmarsat; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; Hon. Nikolay Nikiforov, Minister of Telecom & Mass Communications, Russian Federation; and the moderator Crystal Rugege, Director of Business Strategy and Operations, Carnegie Mellon University - Africa during a panel discussion at the opening ceremony of the Transform Africa Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC