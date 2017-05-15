Rwanda: UAE Firm to Invest U.S.$50 Mi...

Rwanda: UAE Firm to Invest U.S.$50 Million in Kigali 'Smart City' Initiative

A United Arab Emirates based firm, Cheikh Rakadh Group, has committed to invest $50 million in the recently launched Rwanda Smart City Master Plan. The agreement, signed during the just-concluded Transform Africa Summit in Kigali, aims at financing the implementation of the Kigali Smart City MasterPlan.

