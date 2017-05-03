Rwanda: U.S. Firm Unveils Rwf168.6 Bi...

Rwanda: U.S. Firm Unveils Rwf168.6 Billion Agro-Equipment Leasing Initiative

Rwanda's push toward modern farming methods and agriculture mechanisation is set to receive a timely boost after US-based firm, Nationwide Group International, unveiled a new agro-equipment leasing product. The firm plans to provide agriculture equipment worth $200 million for the next five years.

Chicago, IL

