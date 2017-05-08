Rwanda tops Africa's best performing institutions, Ghana is 12th
Rwanda has been ranked as the country with the best performing institutions in Africa. The East African country is followed by Mauritius and Botswana, which have also been named in the list of 32 African countries assessed for the performance of their institutions.
