Rwanda: Taxi-Moto Operations to Go Cashless Under New System

A new cashless transport technology that will help passengers using commercial motorcycles, taxi-moto, to pay using mobile phones and other cashless platforms is set to be rolled out next month. The system, 'Yego Moto,' is owned by Indian investors and will use Global Positioning System devices that will be installed on motorcycles to deliver information about the journey covered and will be connected to passenger's phone, according to officials.

