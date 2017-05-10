Rwanda: Rwanda Projects 1% Drop in Fi...

Rwanda: Rwanda Projects 1% Drop in Fiscal Deficit

Rwanda is projecting a 1 per cent drop in the budget deficit for the 2017/18 fiscal year, even as expenditure goes up by $170 million. Finance Minister Claver Gatete is proposing a Rwf2 trillion budget, which will be Rwf140.7 billion more than the current one.

Chicago, IL

