Rwanda: Ruling Party to Formally Pick Kagame As Its Presidential Candidate

The ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front has started the formal process of choosing President Paul Kagame as its candidate in the August 4 election. The party, which has been in power since 1994, over the weekend started holding primaries at the lowest levels to pick the candidate, with almost no surprises expected.

