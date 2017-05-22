Rwanda: RRA Lauds New Customs, Tax Administration Programme
The Rwanda Revenue Authority has commended the Authorised Economic Operators programme, saying the project has helped improve efficiency in customs operations and tax administration at border posts. Rosine Uwamariya, the customs operations manager at RRA, said: "Essentially, AEO is a trade facilitation tool that ensures arrival of goods to the market on time."
