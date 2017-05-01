Rwanda: Rhinos Return to Complete 'The Big Five' of Akagera Park
Rwanda has received 10 Eastern Black Rhinoceros from South Africa, officially sealing Akagera National Park's 'big five' status, thus boost tourism sector. This is the first batch of rhinos to arrive in the country with about 10 more expected over the next week.
