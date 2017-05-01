Rwanda: Rhinos Return to Complete 'Th...

Rwanda: Rhinos Return to Complete 'The Big Five' of Akagera Park

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwanda has received 10 Eastern Black Rhinoceros from South Africa, officially sealing Akagera National Park's 'big five' status, thus boost tourism sector. This is the first batch of rhinos to arrive in the country with about 10 more expected over the next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC