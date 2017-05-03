Rwanda: Prime Minister Calls for Impr...

Rwanda: Prime Minister Calls for Improved Service Delivery to Graduate From Poverty

Delivering better service at all levels is the only way to improve labour productivity in the country and help citizens graduate from poverty and become self-reliant, Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi has said. The premier was yesterday speaking during celebrations to mark International Labour Day at Kigali Special Economic Zone in Gasabo District.

