Rwanda: Presidential Candidate Vows t...

Rwanda: Presidential Candidate Vows to Soldier on Despite Nude Photo Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ever since Diane Shima Rwigara came out to express her political views -- and later declared her intention to run for president of Rwanda in the August 4 elections -- the 35-year-old has attracted praise and criticism in equal measure. One week after nude photographs -- which she has disowned -- were circulated on social media a day after she announced her presidential bid, Ms Rwigara says she will not be deterred: "I will not stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC