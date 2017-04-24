Rwanda: Plan to Construct New Footbal...

Rwanda: Plan to Construct New Football Stadiums On Course - Officials

The pace of local football development is set to improve after district mayors and other stakeholders endorsed the proposed blueprint to construct more football stadiums in the country. This follows a consultative meeting on Saturday in Kigali between Rwanda Football Federation and officials from the Federation Royal Morocaine de Football , district mayors, Rwanda Housing Authority and Ministry of Defense among others.

Chicago, IL

