Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali -...

Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali - Adding Colour and Fun to Kigali's Hospitality Industry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Located right in the heart of Kigali City in Kiyovu is Rwanda's new entrant in the fast growing hospitality industry: Park Inn by Radisson Kigali is bustling with colours and promising great service - whatever the occasion. Whether you are there to attend a conference or just catching up with friends and family, Park Inn - a 4 star international hotel will give you the best customer care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,808,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC