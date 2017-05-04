Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali - Adding Colour and Fun to Kigali's Hospitality Industry

Located right in the heart of Kigali City in Kiyovu is Rwanda's new entrant in the fast growing hospitality industry: Park Inn by Radisson Kigali is bustling with colours and promising great service - whatever the occasion. Whether you are there to attend a conference or just catching up with friends and family, Park Inn - a 4 star international hotel will give you the best customer care.

