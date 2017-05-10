Rwanda: Officials Explore Ways to Pro...

Rwanda: Officials Explore Ways to Promote Cooperatives

46 min ago

Concerted efforts are needed to promote cooperatives and ensure their better management so they play a core role in the transformation of citizenry wellbeing and national development, Francois Kanimba has said. The Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs minister was speaking during a cooperative consultative meeting in Kigali on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

