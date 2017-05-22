Rwanda: New Mill Primed to Boost Specialty Coffee Exports
A new dry coffee cherries processing mill got its cogmills running in Kigali, last week, with officials saying the plant will help boost Rwanda's specialty coffee exports. The factory, at Kigali Special Economic Zone, already has an installed equipment, worth $700,000 , and ready to process coffee.
