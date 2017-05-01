Rwanda: New Guidelines for Health Insurance Card Holders Spark Controversy

A new directive by the Rwanda Social Security Board that requires RAMA insurance card holders to only go to private polyclinics or private hospitals on referral, or risk footing a bigger bill, has drawn sharp criticism from private practitioners. On April 18, RSSB informed the public that, effective May 1 , it will no longer cover 85 per cent of the bill for patients that go to private polyclinics or hospitals without a transfer, but will rather cover a percentage calculated on the basis of the standard tariff for private clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.