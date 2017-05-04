Rwanda: Legislators Call for an Inqui...

Rwanda: Legislators Call for an Inquiry Into Complaints By Taxi-Moto Operators

14 hrs ago

There is need to set up a committee to look into issues raised by 'taxi-moto' operators; chief among them being the lack of regulatory laws and exploitation by their cooperatives, lawmakers heard on Wednesday. Members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security were discussing grievances in a petition addressed to parliament by the taxi-moto operators.

