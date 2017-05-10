Rwanda: Lebanese Investors Eye Rwanda
Leading Lebanese entrepreneurs are set to visit Rwanda later this year to explore investment and trade opportunities, according to at official in the Rwandan embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Eric Rugamba on Wednesday told The New Times that a declaration of interest in one of Africa's fastest growing economies, by Lebanese entrepreneurs, was made by the Chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Lebanon , Mohamed Choucair, at the closure of a Rwanda Trade and Investment seminar at FCCIAL's headquarters, in Beirut, on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC