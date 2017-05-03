Rwanda: Idle Assets Cost Taxpayers Bi...

Rwanda: Idle Assets Cost Taxpayers Billions - Report

Public entities are increasingly spending billions of taxpayers' money on idle assets, according to the new Auditor-General's report. This is one of the highlights of the 2015/16 AG report, which was presented by the Auditor-General Obadiah Biraro to a joint session of both chambers of Parliament yesterday.

