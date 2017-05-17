Rwanda: How Rwanda Can Leverage Finan...

Rwanda: How Rwanda Can Leverage Financial Technology to Drive Inclusion

A two-day conference dubbed, "Dot Finance Africa," opened in Kigali yesterday with experts in finance and information technology sectors calling for leveraging of financial technology to drive financial inclusion. The second edition of the Dot Finance Africa conference is one of the largest gatherings of financial technology professionals.

