Rwanda: How Kigali's Annual Employmen...

Rwanda: How Kigali's Annual Employment Fair Created 840 Jobs for Youth

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

It's 9am, and Joel Dusabimana, a university graduate is moving from one table to another looking for a job or professional internship-related information from various companies that offer different services including banking, insurance, consultancy, equipment, recycling and hospitality industry in Rwanda. The graduate who completed his university studies in 2015 from the University of Rwanda's Faculty of Science and Technology; biology department has not yet got any job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC