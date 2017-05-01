Rwanda: How Kigali's Annual Employment Fair Created 840 Jobs for Youth

It's 9am, and Joel Dusabimana, a university graduate is moving from one table to another looking for a job or professional internship-related information from various companies that offer different services including banking, insurance, consultancy, equipment, recycling and hospitality industry in Rwanda. The graduate who completed his university studies in 2015 from the University of Rwanda's Faculty of Science and Technology; biology department has not yet got any job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.