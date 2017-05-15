Rwanda: Grain Sector Players Move to ...

Rwanda: Grain Sector Players Move to Ease Maize Shortages As Demand Shoots Up

Rwanda had a good harvest for both grains and cereals last season, which attracted huge demand from regional buyers. This has benefitted farmers in terms of better revenues earned, but has also created big grain shortages on the local market and pushed up prices of beans and maize, according to the Rwanda Grains and Cereals Corporation.

