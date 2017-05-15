Rwanda: Govt Toughens Stance On Delayed and Abandoned Projects
There is no value for money in delayed or abandoned contracts or projects as it results into waste of taxpayers' money, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice has said. Isabelle Kalihangabo was speaking at a workshop between the ministry and legal officers from about 150 public institutions on Monday in Kigali.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
