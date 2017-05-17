Rwanda: Govt to Sell Exiled Tycoon's Property
The Rwandan Revenue Authority has placed Kigali's Union Trade Centre -- a $20 million mall owned by exiled tycoon Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa -- among properties to be auctioned for defaulting on their taxes. Mr Rujugiro has taken the Rwandan government to the East African Court of Justice for the alleged illegal seizure of his properties.
