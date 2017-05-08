Rwanda: Govt to Roll Out U.S.$250 Mil...

Rwanda: Govt to Roll Out U.S.$250 Million Affordable Housing Fund

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A new affordable housing fund that could enable persons earning between Rwf300,000 and Rwf700,000 in monthly wages to buy a house is due to start in July, officials at the Ministry of Infrastructure have said. The Minister for Infrastructure, James Musoni, said the fund, estimated to be between $200 million and $250 million , is one of the key four strategies that the government has come up with to speed up the construction of affordable houses for more Rwandans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC