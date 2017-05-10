Rwanda: Govt Pushes for Innovations, ...

Rwanda: Govt Pushes for Innovations, Efficiency to Meet Energy Targets

2 hrs ago

The government is set to prioritise off-grid energy solutions such as solar energy and mini-power plants, reduce energy losses, as well as consider using natural gas instead of diesel in energy generating systems to ensure efficiency. According to the Minister for Infrastructure, James Musoni, the development is in line with the country's target to generate 563 megawatts and enable 70 per cent of Rwandan households to access electricity by 2018.

Chicago, IL

