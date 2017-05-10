Rwanda: Govt, Civil Society Ink Deal to Fast-Track Girinka Scheme
The Government and civil society organisations have signed an agreement to facilitate faster and effective implementation of social protection programmes, including reaching the target of distributing of 350,000 cows to needy households by end of the year under One-Cow-per-Poor Family programme, Girinka. At least 280,000 cows have so far been distributed to vulnerable families, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources .
