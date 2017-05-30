Rwanda: Elections 'Will Not Be Rigged...

Rwanda: Elections 'Will Not Be Rigged' - Electoral Commission

Friday May 26 Read more: AllAfrica.com

In two months time, Rwandans will go to the polls to elect a new president, and according to the country's electoral commission, the ground has been set for a smooth electoral process. Last month, the European Union said that it will not send its observer mission for the August 4 elections for "lack of resources".

