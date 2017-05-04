Rwanda: Chinese Company Starts Road Upgrading in Rwandan Capital

China Road and Bridge Cooperation has started an urban road upgrading project in Rwanda's capital city Kigali, which is expected to improve the overall traffic situation in Kigali and the landlocked country. The 54.56 kilometers road upgrading project, invested by China Export-Import Bank in form of preferential loan, will effectively enhance the road traffic capacity in the urban areas of Kigali, facilitate the local residents to travel, promote the development of tourism, so as to promote the development of the local economy.

