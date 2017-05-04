Rwanda: Bank of Kigali's 50th Anniversary Vote of Confidence in Economy
Rwanda's largest commercial lender, Bank of Kigali celebrated 50 years since its incorporation at a colorful event that was graced by President Paul Kagame, Friday night, at the Convention centre; the milestone is a major vote of confidence in the stability of the country's economy. A jovial President Paul Kagame was flanked on his table by BK CEO Dr. Diane Karusisi and Board Chairman Marc Holtzman; seated among other guests, not far away, was Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa, who from a distance, looked every inch, a satisfied man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC