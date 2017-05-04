Rwanda: Bank of Kigali's 50th Anniver...

Rwanda: Bank of Kigali's 50th Anniversary Vote of Confidence in Economy

Rwanda's largest commercial lender, Bank of Kigali celebrated 50 years since its incorporation at a colorful event that was graced by President Paul Kagame, Friday night, at the Convention centre; the milestone is a major vote of confidence in the stability of the country's economy. A jovial President Paul Kagame was flanked on his table by BK CEO Dr. Diane Karusisi and Board Chairman Marc Holtzman; seated among other guests, not far away, was Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa, who from a distance, looked every inch, a satisfied man.

Chicago, IL

