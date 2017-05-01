Rwanda: Are Schools Ready to Implement Digital Education?
The Information and Communication Technology in Education policy that was approved on April 27, 2016 emphasises the need to equip learners with the necessary tools to fully embrace digital learning. Education experts say this would be achieved through the ability to use ICT effectively and efficiently to give learners a competitive edge in an increasingly globalised job market.
