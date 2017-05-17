Regulator fines MTN $8.5m over breach of licence
Rwanda's telecom industry regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa's MTN Group, 7 billion francs for running its IT services outside the country in breach of its licence. The regulator said in a ruling posted on its website in Kigali that MTN Rwanda was hosting its IT services hub in Uganda, which it had prohibited.
