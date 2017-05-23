Regional private sector set to discuss local content
Local content requirements have been used with varying degrees of success in many countries in the world. Local content policy requires firms to use at least a specified minimum amount of domestically produced inputs into their production process with the aim to enhance domestic industrial base, innovation, transfer of technology, employment generation, production efficiency and a check against trade imbalances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
