Paulkagame 318x200

Paulkagame 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: New Vision

The 2nd East African Manufacturing Business Summit and Exhibition is opening in Kigali, Rwanda starting May 23 to 25, 2017. Over 300 top executives in the manufacturing and agri-business sectors, high-ranking policy and decision makers, as well as leading financial institutions from Africa and beyond have already confirmed their participation, according to the EAC Secretariat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC