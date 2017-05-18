Paulkagame 318x200
The 2nd East African Manufacturing Business Summit and Exhibition is opening in Kigali, Rwanda starting May 23 to 25, 2017. Over 300 top executives in the manufacturing and agri-business sectors, high-ranking policy and decision makers, as well as leading financial institutions from Africa and beyond have already confirmed their participation, according to the EAC Secretariat.
