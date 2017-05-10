Opposition member 'assassinated' in Rwanda
The body of Jean Damascene Habarugira, a member of the United Democratic Forces party , was found on Monday, police spokesman Theos Badege said A member of a banned Rwandan opposition party has been assassinated, party officials alleged Thursday, less than three months before national elections are due to be held. The body of Jean Damascene Habarugira, a member of the United Democratic Forces party , was found on Monday, police spokesman Theos Badege said, 60 kilometres from where he had disappeared three days earlier.
