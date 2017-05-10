Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African trade at Afreximbank AGM in Kigali
The African Export-Import Bank says former President Olusegun Obasanjo will speak on African trade at the bank's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 28 in Kigali. Emekekwue said the President, African Development Bank , Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria would also speak at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC