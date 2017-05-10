Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African...

Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African trade at Afreximbank AGM in Kigali

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The African Export-Import Bank says former President Olusegun Obasanjo will speak on African trade at the bank's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 28 in Kigali. Emekekwue said the President, African Development Bank , Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria would also speak at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC