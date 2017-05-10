Obasanjo, Adesina to speak on African trade at Afreximbank AGM in Kigali

The African Export-Import Bank says former President Olusegun Obasanjo will speak on African trade at the bank's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 28 in Kigali. Emekekwue said the President, African Development Bank , Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria would also speak at the event.

