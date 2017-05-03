Nigeria to host African Bee Keeping E...

Nigeria to host African Bee Keeping Expo 2018, says Raw Material Council

The Raw Materials and Research Development Council says Nigeria will be hosting ApiExpo 2018, the biggest bee keeping event in Africa to improve the industrialisation of honey production in the country. Mrs Theresa Omara-Achong, the Deputy Director, Wood Product Division, made the disclosure in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday.

