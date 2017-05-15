Nigeria: Nigeria Seeks Foreign Invest...

Nigeria: Nigeria Seeks Foreign Investors for Smart Cities Project

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says Nigeria is set to hold a smart cities summit in June as part of efforts by the Federal Government to develop ICT sector in the country. Mr. Shittu disclosed this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria on the sideline of the Transform Africa Summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, an ICT conference focused on development of smart cities.

