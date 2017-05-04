Morocco to build new stadiums in Rwanda
Rwandan Football Federation is set to benefit in building new stadiums from a partnership with the Moroccan football federation as the two parties have agreed. The SuperSport website in South Africa indicates that the partnership will see new stadiums in all Rwandan districts across the country which will be repayable between a periods of three to six years.
