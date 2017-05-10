Live from Kigali, Rwanda Smart Africa / Cyberlibris partnership

Smart Africa and Cyberlibris today announced a partnership to help libraries and academic institutions throughout the continent quickly and swiftly access and share knowledge by harnessing the power and ease-of-use of Cyberlibris acclaimed digital libraries. As part of the joint effort, Cyberlibris is releasing a first-of-its-kind knowledge graph linking hundreds of African higher education institutions.

