Jewish group dedicates Torah to people of Rwanda

The World Values Network, a Jewish organization headed by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, will be dedicating a Torah scroll to the people of Rwanda during its annual gala on Sunday evening in New York. The scroll, which will bear the name of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, who passed away last year, is intended to later be brought to the country's capital, Kigali, and be placed at a Jewish center, that the World Values Networks is planning on opening there.

Chicago, IL

