IoT Time: M2M/Internet of Things weekly digest

Vodacom South Africa has claimed the first 'live' NB-IoT network in Africa. In partnership with China's Huawei , Vodacom switched on its first live NB-IoT site having upgraded the software on an existing 4G base station on the roof of its data centre at its campus in Midrand, Johannesburg.

