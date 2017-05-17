Efacec "brings" electricity to Rwanda

Efacec "brings" electricity to Rwanda

Efacec has just been chosen by the winning consortium of the international tender launched by the Republic of Rwanda for the construction of three new 200kV substations. These infrastructures are essential to distribute power to the country's rural areas, such as Rwabusoro, Mamba e Rilima.

